Cameroon: Human Rights Council - Cameroon Re-Elected for Second Mandate

Cameroon was on October 15, 2021 re-elected by the United Nations General Assembly as member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the second term of three years which will take effect on January 1, 2022. The election took place in New York during the 19th plenary session with Cameroon recording 179 votes out of 193 voters. By secret ballot, the Assembly elected 18 members to serve the three year-term and they include; Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, United Arab Emirates and the United States to the Human Rights Council.

A press release from the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, states that "this election is a vibrant testimony to the credit our country enjoys on the international scene and above all, to the effective diplomatic action under the esteemed impulsion of the Head of State, Head of Cameroonian diplomacy."

The Human Rights Council of the UN was created in March 2006 as its principal entity responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights around the world. Seats at the Council are allocated on basis of equitable geographical distribution to five regional groups.

At the October 15, 2021 plenary session, speakers paid tribute to the former President of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died on 17 September at age 84. The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, led the Assembly's tribute, said, late Bouteflika became one of the youngest persons ever elected as Assembly President in 1974, and it was during his tenure that the Assembly adopted resolution 3236 on the Question of Palestine. "He believed in international cooperation and solidarity, defended decolonization processes and upheld the value of human rights. He also believed in empowering women through greater participation in decision?making," Abdulla Shahid said.

António Guterres, Secretary?General of the United Nations, said that Mr. Bouteflika was particularly active in decolonization issues and strongly advocated a more inclusive United Nations in the post?Second World War era.

Besides the elections and the tributes, the Assembly authorised the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction to convene its second session from 29 November to 3 December 2021. The General Assembly will reconvene on October 20, 2021 to discuss the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.