Mauritius: Government Will Maintain Its Combat Against Poverty Despite the Challenge Posed By Covid-19, Reassures PM

The eradication of extreme forms of poverty is an important issue of concern for all of us. Government has undertaken with the support of the UNDP, the European Union and other volunteer organisations to implement targeted measures aimed at leaving no one behind. Government remains focused on the work that needs to be done and the challenges that have be addressed as our responsibility is towards the population. The authorities will continue in the combat against poverty and despite the COVID-19 pandemic will pursue its work in favour of the most vulnerable.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was speaking today, at the official ceremony marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021 held at La Scala, Caudan Arts Centre, in Port-Louis. The United Nations theme is "Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting all People and our Planet". This Day is observed yearly on 17 October to promote concrete activities with regard to the eradication of poverty and destitution.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the UN Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Christine Umutoni, and other personalities were also present at the national event.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that Government has a special consideration for the most vulnerable and has made the combat against poverty a priority. Mauritius is undergoing through unprecedented progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic and amid all this Government has not forgotten those at the lowest rung of the society, he indicated.

Mr Jugnauth recalled that a series of measures has been introduced in favour of the most vulnerable such as the Marshall Plan against poverty set up in December 2016 which focuses on five pillars namely: financing, education, training, housing and family values. Since the implementation of the Plan, Government has spent Rs 1.7 billion as income support schemes and, today, out of 9 000 families 4 600 families have come out of poverty. He also spoke of the poverty line which has been increased from Rs 9 520 to Rs 10 500 for a family compose of two adults and three children. This is a concrete action to help families get out of poverty, he pointed out.

In addition, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of education as a key and efficient tool to combat poverty and highlighted the various schemes offered to the needy such as free school materials scheme and the child allowance scheme with a monthly allowance of Rs 957 to each child to encourage them attend school regularly. He, on that score, appealed to parents to take up their responsibilities to ensure that their children attend school regularly to secure their future. Another priority of Government, he emphasised, is to ensure that each person has lodging and he thus remarked that 10% of housing units of the NHDC are reserved for the most vulnerable.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the support of the private sector and NGOs in channelling assistance to the vulnerable. He spoke of his conviction that together with NGOs, social workers, the private sector, international organisations and friendly countries, Mauritius will be able to address the challenges of social inclusion and continue to reduce the number of people who find themselves in extreme poverty.

He expressed his appreciation to the UNDP for supporting the country's efforts to address poverty, ensure social equity and promote an inclusive society as set out in Government's strategy document Vision 2030.

He likewise spoke about how the economy of Mauritius has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the tourism sector and on all sectors of the economy. We have reached a crucial step in the fight against this virus whereby we have opened our borders and the economy is on the path of recovery, he added.

For her part, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo, said that the policy of Government is to create an inclusive and equitable society for all. She further enumerated several measures implemented to assist the most vulnerable namely: distribution, in 2020, of food packs to 7 900 families who are beneficiaries under the Social Register of Mauritius during the first COVID-19 lockdown; distribution of 630 tablets to needy students of Grades 10 to 13; free access to internet for vulnerable students in Mauritius and Rodrigues; provision of Rs 47.3 million under the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to 41 NGOs to aid vulnerable families; creation of a national database for vulnerable groups; introduction of school premium scheme and skills programme; and since 2017 up to now, 210 housing units have been constructed and delivered under the Fully Concrete Housing scheme.

She moreover announced that this week, 15 families will receive their contracts for their Housing Units in La Valette, while under Fully Concrete Housing scheme 40 families will receive their keys.

As for Ms Umutoni, she emphasised that this International Day represents an opportunity to acknowledge that there still are challenges of poverty among the people and that the fight against poverty must continue to ensure that no one is left behind. She reiterated that the UN systems will continue to assist Mauritius in its efforts to help the most vulnerable of the society and recognise the ongoing initiatives of the country in terms of fighting climate change.

The national event was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF) and the National Social Inclusion Foundation (NSIF). The ceremony was marked by live testimonials of three beneficiaries of the NEF and videos on programmes implemented by the NSIF were also aired.

The Prime Minister moreover proceeded with a symbolic remittance of vouchers under the School Premium scheme (National Certificate of Education and School Certificate) and handed over keys to beneficiaries of NHDC Housing Units and Fully Concrete Housing Units.

Prime Minister inaugurates Residential Rehabilitation Centre for Homeless Persons

Following the official ceremony in Caudan, Prime Minister Jugnauth, inaugurated a Residential Rehabilitation Centre for Homeless Persons at ARCH Centre, Abattoir Road, in Roche Bois. The event was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, NEF, NSIF and the Association Pour Personnes En Larmes (APPEL).

It is recalled that in line with the Government decision taken in August 2021 to extend the services provided to homeless persons, the COVID-19 Solidarity Committee has approved the funding to the tune of Rs 5, 907, 000 for the project which constitutes the setting up of a Night Shelter and Residential Rehabilitation Centre to accommodate some 33 homeless persons.