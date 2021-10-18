Morocco/Liberia: CAF Champions League - Raja Casablanca Defeat Liberia's Lprc Oilers 2-0

18 October 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Marrakech — Morocco's Raja Club Athletic defeated Liberia's LPRC Oilers with 2-to-0 score on Sunday in Marrakech, in the first-leg match of African Champions League's second preliminary round.

After a clear domination of the Greens from the first minutes of the game, Houssein Rahimi managed to open the score in the 22nd minute, before Mahmoud Benhalib doubled the score in the 45th.

After the break, the teammates of captain Mohcine Metouali confirmed their dominance over the Liberians, but without scoring any more goals out of their multiple opportunities.

With this victory, the Casablanca-based team gets closer to the qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League, before the second-leg match scheduled on October 23 at 7 p.m. in Casablanca.

