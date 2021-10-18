Gambia: Barrow Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday

State House, Banjul, 16 October 2021: His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has declared, Tuesday, 19 October 2021 as a public holiday throughout the country in observance of 'Maulud Nabi', locally known as "GAMO", which will take place on the night of the 18th of October 2021.

The President would like to take this opportunity to wish all Muslims a blessed 'Maulud Nabi'. In the same vein, His Excellency also calls on all Gambians to pray for continued peace and stability in our beloved country.