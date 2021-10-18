Gambia/Sierra Leone: Women Scorpions to Play Sierra Leone Today in Awcon Qualifiers

18 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia National Women's Scorpions will today (Monday) play against Sierra Leone at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia in the first leg of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The team under the guidance of Mariama Boom Sowe travelled with 23 players and 12 officials for today's crucial tie. The encounter will kick off at 4pm.

Prior to their departure for the game, Coach Mariama Sowe emphasised the team's readiness to face off their opponents with seriousness in order to earn maximum points.

"We never underrate any of our opponents but we are going all out to play them so that we can secure the 3 point," she said.

Meanwhile, the return leg encounter to be played in Banjul is scheduled for 24 October 2021 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

