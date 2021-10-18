Gambia: AGA Supports Juffureh/Abreda Health Centre, Community

Altogether Giving Africa (AGA) UK/Gambia on 10th October 2021 donated medical items, food stuff, used clothes and other material to Juffureh/Albreda Health Centre and community.

The materials were presented to the health centre and community by Kebba Banja, AGA Gambia president on behalf of the charitable trust.

AGA UK/Gambia also supports youths who assisted in the distribution of the materials with one thousand dalasi each.

In a separate development, youths of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe have decided they will form a football team to be named AGA United. The decision is in recognition and appreciation of AGA's tremendous support to Gambians.

Dodou Mendy, thanked AGA UK/Gambia for complementing government's efforts. He also thanked Kebba Banja for his commitment, hard work and love for the country.

Muhammeh Kebba Jatta, Juffureh Hospital chairman, said they had shortage of drugs but AGA's intervention has really helped them to ensure patients get prescribed drugs. He therefore thanked AGA UK/Gambia for their initiative.

Bakary Jabang who works with National Centre for Arts and Culture, said the materials were needed in the community and therefore thanked AGA.

The UK/Gambia charitable trust last month delivering food donations, clothes, bags of toiletries and other materials to various communities and associations in the country.

It could also be recalled that last year, AGA UK\Gambia supported Gambian families with rice, onion and cooking oil during the Muslim feast of Eid ul Fitr.

It also supported five Gambian families with one hundred and fifty pounds sterling at the commencement of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Earlier the same month, the trust donated 12 bags of 25kg rice to families in various Gambian communities who were not able to earn funds to provide food for their families during the isolation period of the covid-19 pandemic.

The non-profit group also donated buckets and sanitary materials to Mosques, hospitals and other places across the country in a bid to manage and contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

AGA UK/Gambia is a not-for-profit group based in United Kingdom that shares the passion to help disadvantaged communities across Africa, particularly in The Gambia. Over the years, they have supported Gambia's education and health sectors as well as the less privileged.