Gambia: National Security Adviser Assures Peaceful Presidential Election

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Momodou Badjie, has spoken on the level of preparedness and commitment of the Gambia Police Force and other security services in ensuring a peaceful presidential election in December 2021.

He made this assurance while addressing communities, district authorities, youths and various stakeholders during a regional sensitisation on peace-building and the role of the security in the promotion of peace and stability before, during and after the presidential election.

The five days nationwide engagement was organised and supported by Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) and West Africa Network for Peacebuilding WANEP Gambia.

Mr. Badjie also dilated that "no meaningful development can be achieved in the absence of peace and stability," saying security should be everybody's business in nation building.

He also seized the opportunity to call on the need for more participation of the local communities in the promotion of peace and stability in the country.

Speaking during a daylong meeting held in Janjangbureh on Tuesday 12 October, Mr. Badjie said that no development can take place in the absence of security."

He told the gathering that the dialogue was aimed at bringing communities and various stakeholders together and discuss and debate and come up with suggestions, recommendations as the way forward in the promotion of peace and stability in the country The Gambia.

"We hope the forthcoming presidential election will be free, fair and transparent to ensure peace and stability without any violence. This year, security is the co-responsibility for all the contestants."

He used the opportunity to commend DCAF and WANEP for strengthening the capacity of communities to better sensitise the public about their rights to vote and the role of the security in promoting peaceful elections.

The chairman of the Kuntaur Area Council in the Central River Region, Saihou Jawara, strongly expressed delight and profound gratitude to be part of this "very important regional dialogue" on the promotion of peace during the forthcoming presidential election.

Jawara praised DCAF and WANEP for their bold initiatives in organising this community-outreach programmes on the promotion of peace and stability.

He described this meeting as very timely and important as Gambia is at a very crucial period of the election. He said the information generated from this dialogue meeting would surely be disseminated to the right communities that will greatly yield dividend or impact in the promotion of peace and stability at the grassroots level.