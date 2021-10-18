Gambia: TANGO Engages BCC On Monitoring and Knowledge Analysis of Policies, Others

The Association of Non-Governmental Organisation of The Gambia (TANGO) on Saturday concluded a two-day monitoring and knowledge analysis of policies, gender, budgeting, and human rights with members of Banjul City Council (BCC) to strengthen the rule of law and good governance.

The training held at TANGO and funded by the United Nations Democracy Funds (UNDEF), brought together stakeholders to evaluate and monitor things that were learned in the previous training in order to strengthen human rights and the rule of law in The Gambia.

Ndey Sireng Bakurin, executive director of TANGO, said the training process includes evaluation and monitoring impact of things they had learnt on gender, human rights, budget, and policy analysis.

Mrs. Bakurin stated that the training is part of their learning process and will help them in their daily works, particularly those who are involved in developmental work at the community, regional and national levels.

She added that the trainings are conducted under a project called strengthening human rights, rule of law, and good governance in the country.

"It is important to talk about the rule of law and good governance because that is what we need for sustainable development," she went on.

Ann Secka, social representative councillor for BCC, thanked TANGO and its implementing partners for the great initiative, stating that the knowledge gained will be put to good use and be disseminated to her colleagues.

"The training will impact a lot in our work after returning to our councils. The policy analysis is a good area to deal with because we do have obstacles dealing with certain policies in our various workplaces," also said.

Baboucarr Nyang, assistant clerk for BCC, also highlighted the importance of the training, saying it is part of their day-to-day lives particularly things regarding policy, gender, budget, and human rights.

"Policy is very important because it builds the structure of every organisation. It is also crucial to discuss gender because it is part of us and we also have to empower our women. All the topics are important and the knowledge gained will be implemented in our councils," he concluded.