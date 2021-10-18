Ghana: Covid-19 - Three More Deaths and 1,091 New Cases

Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,621. Another 1,091 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 966 on Sunday.

That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period. A total of 259,607 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The latest hospital figures showed there were 347 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down one from Friday. There were 34 patients in intensive care beds, three less than Friday.

Hospital admission figures are not updated over the weekend. Last updated 18 October at 15:00 BST Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 2,575,125 vaccines have been administered. This includes 1,317,506 first doses and 1,224,810 second doses. Last updated 18 October at 15:00 BST

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland Another 1,380 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 2,180 on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306. That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.

There are 459 patients in hospital with Covid-19, up from 406 on Saturday. There are 74 patients being treated in intensive care, up from 71 on Saturday.

Last updated 17 October at 14:10 local time

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 7,282,018 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 14 October.

Of those, 3,550,863 have received their first dose and 3,484,258 have received their second dose. So far, 236,079 people have received a single dose.

A total of 10,818 immunocompromised people have received their third dose.

Last updated 15 October at 15:00 local time

Source: Department of Health Ireland#

-BBC New