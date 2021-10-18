Sudan: Minister - U.S.$83 Million a Month Lost to Port, Road Closures in Eastern Sudan

Khartoum / Port Sudan — Sudan's Ministry of Livestock has announced large losses due to the continued closure of ports, roads, and infrastructure in the east of the country, estimated at $83 million within one month.

In a press statement on Sunday, Minister of Livestock Hafiz Abdelnabi said that the losses from the revenues of local fees for livestock exports amount to SDG 120 million to date.

Abdelnabi pointed out that the quarries are currently crowded with livestock, with no less than 150,000 head ready for export.

September witnessed large protest actions in eastern Sudan. The High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains opted for these actions to put more pressure on the Sudanese government to cancel the Eastern Sudan Track protocol in the Juba Peace Agreement. Protestors have been blocking the main roads in Red Sea state, including the Khartoum-Port Sudan highway, railway lines since September 17. Most of the sea ports also remain closed up to now.

In late September, a group of activists in Khartoum filed a lawsuit against the Beja leaders, based on charges concerning the undermining of civil state authority, inciting hatred, and sabotaging the national economy. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported in early October that the closure of Red Sea state's Southern Port has already cost the Sudanese treasury "large sums".