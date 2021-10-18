Sudan: Charter for the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change Signed in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — A group of 10 parties and movements allied under the name Forces for Freedom and Change-the Founding Platform (FFC-FP) signed the Charter for the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum on Saturday, while large demonstrations started in the city. The protestors set up tents on the roads near the Republican Palace and a platform for speeches. They announced the closure of Nile Street in Khartoum for traffic.

On Sunday, the sit-in of the FFC-FP continued to demand the dissolution of the transitional government and the expansion of the base of participation.

The slogans at the sit-in varied between the demand for the issuance of a statement by the head of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, and others calling for the expansion of the participation base and the dissolution of the government.

In a press statement on Saturday, the protestors demanded the formation of a government of technocrats, the expansion of the base of political participation, the dissolution of the Empowerment Removal Committee and the formation of a new Anti-Corruption Commission, the establishment of the Legislative Council and the Constitutional Court, in addition to preparing for the elections as soon as possible, and urgently addressing the deteriorating economic conditions.

The FFC-FP stressed the continuation of joint work and support for the sit-in, stressing its peacefulness and calling on the security forces to protect it.

The list of signatories includes the Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Minni Minawi, appointed Governor of Darfur at the end of April this year, the Justice and Equality Movement under the leadership of Jibril Ibrahim, currently Minister of Finance, and the Sudanese Baath Party, along with other parties and movements.

The group, which is opposed to the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC-CC) demanded that El Burhan and PM Abdallah Hamdok stop dealing with the Central Council as a political incubator for the government.

The FFC-CC and members of Resistance Committees called on "all the forces of the revolution" to participate in the October 21 marches, to demand the implementation of the Constitutional Document and the handover of power to civilians, in addition to expediting the formation of the Legislative Council, the Constitutional Court and the rest of the institutions of the transitional government, and the reform of the armed forces and of justice institutions.

The FFC-FP called on people to go out in marches on "the glorious memory of October 21". In a statement on Sunday, they say they reject "civil dictatorship and exclusion", and demanded to move forward to complete the structures of the transitional authority by establishing the Transitional Legislative Council, the Constitutional Court, the Judiciary and the Public Prosecution Office.