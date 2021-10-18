Zimbabwe: Youths Empowerment Key to Development - Minister Muchinguri

Youths empowerment and upliftment in all areas including sports is key and should be championed as part of Government's development agenda, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said.

Minister Muchinguri Kashiri, who is also the Zanu PF national chairperson said this during the launch of a sports tournament where youths from Nyanga and Mutasa were given an opportunity to showcase their talent over the weekend.

"I am happy that the AAG donated $15 000 that I already have for the finals. We are hoping to attract a lot of youths to attend and participate.

"Over and above sports development, we are looking at partnering AAG and Young Women for ED to empower the youths economically," she said.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry said the official launch signifies the beginning of a six-week tournament which will lead to a grand final in November or December.

"This development is in line with the ideals of vision 2030 on sport development. The development of sport should not be left to Government alone.

"It requires a multi-sectoral approach which involves Government, private sector and our development partners. My ministry will create an enabling environment for local and foreign investors to support our sport and recreational programmes," said Minister.

AAG vice president, Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe who was in the company of the organisation's president Cde Mike Chimombe said they were in Manicaland in honour of Minister Muchinguri Kashiri.

"As AAG, we took the opportunity to address the gathering about the economic opportunities that the new dispensation has brought to Manicaland.

"We donated US$15 000 for empowerment projects and cash. This will help young people to start or embark on projects for their economic emancipation," he said.

Cde Kashambe said the programme will be rolled out countrywide.