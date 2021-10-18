Zimbabwe: Cattle Rustlers Wreck Havoc in Chiwundura, Lalapansi and Mvuma

18 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Villagers in Chiwundura, Lalapanzi and Mvuma communal areas say stock thefts have become rampant with the thieves reportedly killing cattle in pastures before de-boning and taking away the meat.

The villagers said the thieves sometimes attack the beasts in pens during the night.

Ward 23 Councillor Richard Muzenda in Lalapanzi, however, commended police for intensifying patrols in the area resulting in the busting of a group of suspects last week.

"There were a number of suspects who were arrested in the affected areas in connection with stock theft and investigations are still on as the police intensify their patrols," he said.

He said another stock theft ring was also busted by police in Chiwundura a fortnight ago. The suspects have since appeared in court at the Gweru Magistrates Courts.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X