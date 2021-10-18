Zimbabwe: Cattle Rustlers Wreck Havoc in Chiwundura, Lalapansi and Mvuma

Villagers in Chiwundura, Lalapanzi and Mvuma communal areas say stock thefts have become rampant with the thieves reportedly killing cattle in pastures before de-boning and taking away the meat.

The villagers said the thieves sometimes attack the beasts in pens during the night.

Ward 23 Councillor Richard Muzenda in Lalapanzi, however, commended police for intensifying patrols in the area resulting in the busting of a group of suspects last week.

"There were a number of suspects who were arrested in the affected areas in connection with stock theft and investigations are still on as the police intensify their patrols," he said.

He said another stock theft ring was also busted by police in Chiwundura a fortnight ago. The suspects have since appeared in court at the Gweru Magistrates Courts.