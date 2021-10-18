Zimbabwe: Herentals Coach Bullish Ahead of the Start of the Season

18 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

HERENTALS coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva is confident that the team he has been rebuilding will be able to stand the heat in the top-flight football which gets underway on October 30.

The Students got their first win on Sunday.

This was after they were subjected to draws and losses in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament which they have since existed.

But after a 3-0 victory against Harare City at the National Sports Stadium, Mutiwekuziva believes the work they have put in is beginning to show.

"This performance is leading to the league.

"The team that we are building right now is for the league, so this is a stepping stone. It is work in progress and we have been playing well but results were not reflecting on what we have but l believe now that the true colours of the team are coming up. We look forward to the league more than the participating in the Chibuku Super Cup which is over for us now," said Mutiwekuziva.

The Herentals coach added that he has been rebuilding the team and has fused in some new players from the development side such as winger Clinton Jim.

The league is scheduled to commence on October 30 after close to two years without Premiership football.

