Zimbabwe: Trial Date Set for Us$1,3 Million Theft

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has set November 25 as the trial date for a non-executive director with Adlecraft Investment Private Limited who is facing theft charges involving US$1,3 million.

Munyaradzi Gonyora was facing theft charges when he appeared before Mr Mangosi.

The State told the court that it was ready for trial and had finished recording statements from witnesses.

Allegations are that Gonyora and his accomplice, who is still at large, mooted a plan to steal money from the complainant from previous services done by the complainant at the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company.

The court heard that the complainant operated three bank accounts at Stanbic, Ecobank and FBC Bank.

It is alleged that the informant was the sole signatory of the complainant's bank accounts.

The court heard that pursuant to his plan, Gonyora and his accomplice, without a resolution from the board of directors who includes the informant, secretly opened an account with Get Bucks in the name of the organisation. The two are signatories.

After opening the account, Gonyora and his accomplice wrote a letter to the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation on April 21, instructing them to pay their outstanding payments into the Get Bucks account without the knowledge of the managing director who is responsible for the administration and day today running of the company.

The court heard that during the period extending from April 22 to June 3, ZMDC credited the account which was opened by the accused and his accomplice with a total of US$1,3 million.

It is alleged that a total of 20 percent of this money was converted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and deposited it into their Zimbabwe dollar account and the accused persons diverted the money to their own use.

It is the State's case that the accused persons transferred a total of R13 783,870,00 into a South African Invested Bank account owned by the unnamed accomplice who is still at large.

As a result, the complainant suffered prejudice to the sum of US$1,3 million and nothing was recovered.