Zimbabwe: Rocks Wobble in Logan Cup Opener

DEFENDING champions Southern Rocks started off this year's Logan Cup cricket tournament on a disappointing note after they were handed an innings and 56 runs hiding by Mashonaland Eagles at the weekend.

The Masvingo-based outfit fell to their opponents with a day to spare after their skipper Richmond Mutumbami had chosen to bat first and were restricted to 203 runs in their first innings.

Their batting was their biggest undoing, with Tafadzwa Tsiga the only bright prospect with his 67 runs down the batting order.

His opening partner Innocent Kaia was the second highest contributor with 21 runs but he left the crease prematurely with an injury while most of the batsmen failed to build on their starts.

Their opponents, Eagles batted decently and reached 407 runs, thanks largely to a huge century from opening batsman Kudzai Maunze (183) and a fine half century from number eight batsman, Brad Evans (66).

The 24-year-old Evans had also inflicted damage on Rocks with the ball earlier on, after taking 4-45. But Tanaka Chivanga's spell of 6-38 was much more deadly as Rocks were bundled out for 148 runs in their second innings.

Only two Rocks players - Sikandar Raza (68) and William Mashinge unbeaten on 50 - were able to get double digit scores.

Rocks face Tuskers in their second Logan Cup match starting this Thursday.