Angola: Turkish President Arrives in Luanda for State Visit

17 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Sunday in Luanda for a two-day state visit to Angola, aimed at strengthening friendship ties and bilateral cooperation.

The visiting president was received at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro international airport by the Angolan Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and other officials.

Erdogan's visiting agenda includes a private meeting with the Angolan president on Monday.

Delegations from the two countries are also expected to discuss issues related to bilateral relations.

The visit will also enable the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

On the last day of the visiting programme, Turkish president will attend a business forum and participate in a gala dinner to be held in his honour at the Presidential Palace.

The visit of the Turkish Head of State to Angola comes in response to the visit of the president João Lourenço to Turkey in July this year, during which ten bilateral cooperation agreements were signed, with stress to the fields of

transport, mineral resources, trade, economy and diplomacy, with the elimination of visas on service, diplomatic and special passports.

Both countries' diplomatic relations date back to1980. Cooperation agreements cover the sectors of agriculture, education, culture, defence, justice, trade and sports.

In Angola, Turkey has investments in the provinces of Luanda and Uige, which include the areas of industry, trade, education and construction.

Currently the trade between the two countries stands at USD 134 million, with prospects of reaching a billion dollars in the coming years.

In 2020, Turkey invested about USD 22.55 million in Angola in various sectors, with the African country having expressed its interest in the experience and potential of the Turkey in the textile, agro-food and automotive industries and production of domestic appliances and assembly of tractors and motorcycles.

President of Turkey leaves Luanda on Tuesday back to his country.

