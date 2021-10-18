Africa: ICGLR Welcomes, Encourages Ceasefire in CAR

Luanda — International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) Sunday hailed the unilateral ceasefire decision in the Central African Republic (CAR) announced by the President Faustin Touadéra, which has been in force since Friday.

This is expressed in a statement released on Sunday in Luanda, stating that ICGLR has described the decision as a recognition that an open constructive dialogue among the forces is the best path to achieve the peace and stability in the central African country.

According to document, the ICGLR chairperson, João Lourenço, has learned, with great satisfaction, of the unilateral ceasefire decision throughout the CAR territory.

It adds that the ICGLR welcomes the progress made and urges all political and military actors to comply with the ceasefire and the principles of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (APPR-RCA).

The document also states that the Agreement negotiated in Khartoum (Sudan) and signed on February 6, 2019 in Bangui (CAR), represents a reference in search for a lasting solution to the Central African crisis.

The organisation congratulated the CAR President Faustin Touadéra "on the firm and determined manner in which he has been responding to the recommendations emerged from the 3rd Mini-Summit of the ICGLR, held in Luanda on September 16, 2021."

It reiterates that the ceasefire is a key factor for the success of the entire process, by creating a favourable climate that allows the progress to move on the path of the peace and national reconciliation.

According to ICGLR, the ceasefire also makes possible the implementation of the Joint Roadmap for Peace in CAR, approved at the 3rd Mini-Summit in Luanda, including the Demobilisation, Disarmament, Reintegration and Repatriation Programme.

The declaration ends with ICGLR appeal to the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to renew its confidence in the political process underway in that country and provide all necessary support to safeguard the security and promote the welfare of the Central African people.

Optimism and encouragement from Angola

In recent times, Angola has invariably maintained an optimistic and encouraging speech related to the Central African peace process, which has been among the priorities of its chairmanship at the ICGLR.

As in previous occasions, the Angolan head of State, in his capacity as acting president of the sub-regional organisation, reiterated, at the last Mini-Summit held in Luanda, his unconditional support for the ICGLR and expressed confidence in a happy outcome, with solutions leading to peace and stability in the CAR.

The current outcome of the Central African peace process is also a logical consequence of previous initiatives aimed mainly at re-launching the ICGLR as a mechanism for regional cooperation.

All began with the N'Sele Tripartite Summit, held on May 31, 219, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Organised at Angola's initiative, the meeting decided to revive the then moribund ICGLR to act as instrumental in solution to the region's chronic security problems.

Since then, Luanda took up its role as the capital of the Central African sub-region, with successive meetings at the highest level dedicated to the resolution to the conflicts in different countries of the region.

ICGLR comprises 12 countries. They are Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.