Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 53 New Infections, Two Deaths

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced on Sunday 53 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the country's Covid-19 statistics update report, the new cases were diagnosed in Luanda with 43 and 10 in Zaire.

The list of the new patients, whose ages range from 21 to 81 years, is made up of 30 men and 23 women.

As for the deaths, they are two Angolan citizens, aged 22 and 67, residing in Bié (1) and Huambo (1).

Angola has a record of 62,842 cases, with 1,661 deaths, 59,616 recoveries and 10,552 active patients.