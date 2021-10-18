Namibia: Three Rape Suspects On the Lose

The police is searching for three rape suspects in separate incidents in the Oshana and Ohangwena regions.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old woman from Omupanda village was raped on Friday night at Okaandje village in Oshana region

Oshana region police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the suspect, who is only known as Nande, is from Eefa Doukadona area.

It is alleged that the victim was found sleeping in her boyfriend's room while he was at a cuca shop charging his phone.

"The suspect, who is a friend of the victim's boyfriend, left the victim's boyfriend at the cuca shop and entered the room and started to undress the victim in the darkness and have sexual intercourse," Aiyambo said.

Aiyambo added that when the victim got suspicious that it was not her boyfriend, the suspect ran away and hid in the bathroom where the victim came to recognise him before he fled.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

In a separate incident, a 46-year-old woman from Oshipumbu shomugongo village in Ompundja constituency was raped on Thursday night while she was on her way home.

It is alleged that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, followed the victim from the cuca shop unnoticed and approached the victim from behind and repeatedly asked the victim why she did not want to go with him to his house.

"She answered that she had nothing to do at his house, and he started beating her with a dry stick twice on the back and she fell," Aiyambo added.

It is alleged that the suspect further pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her if she screamed.

In a different incident, a 20-year-old woman from Ohadiwa village in Ohangwena region was raped by her guardian on a number of occasions.

It is alleged that the suspect took care of her after the death of her parents.

Aiyambo said the incident started happening from 2015 to 2019 at various times at Ohadiwa village.

"The victim opened the case after she was removed from the suspect's house," Aiyambo added.

It is alleged that the suspect used to go during the night to the victim's room and demand to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

He threatened to shoot the victim and himself with the gun if she dared tell anyone, Aiyambo added.

"The suspect is known and not yet arrested," Aiyambo said.

Aiyambo said police have launched an investigation into all the rape incidents.