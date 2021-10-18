Namibia: Feeding DRC

18 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A PRAYER group at Swakopmund recently started a soup kitchen to serve the community living in the DRC informal settlement.

The kitchen aims to assist those who are jobless and struggling to take care of their families.

"We saw there was a need and decided to do what we can with what we have. There is no reason why anyone must go hungry in Namibia. God keeps increasing and making sure that we give food until the pots are empty. We hope for more people to establish more kitchens here as there are a lot of people," says the group's spokesperson Quintin Jonck.

Food is supplied by members of the group who make use of combo deals available at local shops, while they hope for more people to come on board.

The group employs a cook to prepare meals, with help from volunteers in the community, and a security guard because the kitchen was recently robbed of gas bottles.

