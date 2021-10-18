Namibia: Engen Donates Six Oxygen Concentrators to Walvis Bay Corridor Group

Engen recently presented six oxygen concentrators to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) Wellness Services to assist in their fight against Covid-19 especially in assisting long-distance truck drivers.

The official handover of the oxygen concentrators occurred during the launch of the WBCG Drive-Thru vaccination programme in Windhoek.

The six oxygen concentrators will be used by front-line health workers at WBCG Mobile Wellness Clinics across the country to improving the quality of care provided to those urgently requiring oxygen.

"Health and safety are entrenched in every aspect of our operations and as a responsible corporate citizen, Engen is committed to conducting business in a manner that is compatible with the social needs of the communities in which it operates," said Christian Li, Managing Director of Engen Namibia.

"Like in many parts of the world, conventional medical centres can get overcrowded and medical staff overwhelmed when there is a Covid-19 wave. We believe that these oxygen concentrators will help save lives during these unprecedented times."

The WBCG Wellness Service has played an important role in getting Covid-19 testing and care closer to Namibian communities and truck drivers through their mobile clinics.

Engen recently renewed its fuel partnership with the WBCG Wellness Services, which now extends to conducting health screening activities for truck drivers at Engen service stations.

"As Engen, we are proud to be the fuelling partner of WBCG as they seek to provide care to those who need it most. It is a token of Engen's appreciation to them for playing their part in keeping roads safe by looking after their health," said Li.

"With WBCG seeking to increase the amount of cargo transported from Walvis Bay and Lüderitz by their members, Engen is focused on growing its presence in the transport sector along the corridors linked to these ports," concluded Li.

In the picture, L-R: Edward Shivute (WBCG Wellness Project Manager) and Tomas Ukola (MoHSS Regional Health Director, Khomas) with Christian Li (MD Engen Nambia) - Mbahupu Tjivikua (WBCG Chief Executive) - Vincent Sasele (Roads Authority acting Executive Transport) and Dr Cedric Limbo (Ministry of Works and Transport - Director Transportation, Policy & Regulation).