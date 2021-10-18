Namibia: IUM Staff Gets Salary Increment

18 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The International University of Management (IUM) has announced a staff salary increment of 5% across the board effective from 1 October.

Furthermore, the management is also considering the same trend for IUM Medical Aid Scheme (NMC) contributions as well as the IUM Study Rebate granted to all employees and their children studying with IUM.

Director: Marketing, Communication and Stakeholders Engagements at IUM Gerry Munyama said these measures are aimed at enhancing the welfare status of all categories of its staff, academic, administrative and support.

Founder and Council Chair of IUM Honourable Prof. David Namwandi said they recognised the tough times being faced by many families in the country on many fronts.

"The Governing Council has approved a number of measures that should go a long way in healing some of the plains, including financial hardship, being experienced by members of the university community," he added.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X