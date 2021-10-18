Zimbabwe: Community Service for Violent Maths Teacher

18 October 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Mathematics teacher who got arrested for assaulting a student at a Harare learning institution was today sentenced to perform 630 hours of community service at Parirenywatwa Hospital.

Micheal Chingwaru (29) appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was slapped with a 36 month jail term of which 18 months were suspended on conditions of good behavior.

In passing her judgment, Mrs Tarungiva said the court considered Chingwaru a first offender who failed to control his anger and the three nights spent in the cells gave him a glimpse of how it feels like to be on the other side.

She also said that corporal punishment has been outlawed.

The State had argued for a custodial sentence to deter the practice in schools.

