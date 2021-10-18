Nigeria: Breaking - Gunmen Storm Market in Sokoto, Kill 40

Gunmen on Sunday attacked a busy and densely populated market in Sokoto and killed over 40 people.

The Gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the Onion and other cash crops market at around 4:30 pm and open fire, killing over 40 people.

Speaking to our correspondent a village head in the area said, vigilantes in the area left the town in search of the attackers not knowing that the gunmen were also preparing attack.

He said 42 dead bodies were brought to Goronyo Geberal Hospital on the day of the attack. He equally said that the numbers of victims are expected to rise as bodies were still being searched in nearby river and bushes around the town.

He said that informants were responsible for the attack. He said there is no way bandits would have known that the vigilantes were not in town without someone given them the information.

He called on government and security personnel to crackdown on informants who were living amongst communities

However, some believed that the attack was a reprisal to the happenings in Mammande village of Gwadabawa local Government where Vigilantes killed 10 Fulani herdsmen on a similar Market day.

However Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal confirmed the attack but said, they are still counting the number of people so far killed.

He further urged people of the area not to take laws in to their hands, as government and security agencies are making progress to brought the attackers to justice.

Meanwhile, the attack and killings happened on the day Chief of Army staff who is an illustrious son of the state visited Sokoto for official engagement.