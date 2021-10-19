Nigeria's Sendbox Raises $1.8m to Provide E-Commerce Fulfilment for Small Merchants

18 October 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

There is a lot of activity going on with social commerce in Nigeria. From Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp holding the keys to the marketplace-facing side of things to fintech companies like Paystack and Flutterwave bringing value with their storefronts capabilities, small and medium-sized merchants have more reach to their customers than ever before.

Yet, the majority of these small businesses still struggle to deliver their products efficiently. Using a mix of technology and offline methods, Sendbox presents merchants with a more reliable platform and has raised $1.8 million seed to help them with their e-commerce fulfilment.

