Nigeria: Security Forces Kill 10 Bandits in Kaduna - Official

18 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Security agents also rescued a hostage of the bandits during the operation.

At least 10 armed bandits were on Monday killed by security forces in some flash points in Kaduna State, the state government has said.

The security forces encountered the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa local government area of the state and engaged them in a fire fight

The state's commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Aruwan said the security agents also rescued a hostage identified as Abubakar Usman during the operation.

"In the course of the gun duel, 10 of the bandits were eliminated while several others escaped with gun shot injuries," he said.

Mr Aruwan said the rescued hostage, Mr Usman, had been kidnapped in a neighboring state and was being held by bandits in the area. He said he was being debriefed after his rescue.

"The bandits who managed to escape left behind several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms. One of the sheds used by the bandits to hold hostages was burnt," the statement said

Mr Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for taking out the notorious bandits, adding that the governor wishes the troops and personnel more success in the ongoing operations across the state.

"Furthermore, the government is appealing to residents of Fatika general area to report to security agencies anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries on these numbers: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

"All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, the government official said.

Photo attached, the rescued hostage and the scene of the operation.

