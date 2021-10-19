Nigeria: Tuface Rants On Instagram but What Is This About?

Nigerian Singer, Tuface Idibia, ranted on his Instagram page earlier on Monday.

It's unclear why the music star ranted but he has been in the news for controversial reasons of late.

Brymo, his younger colleague in the industry; Annie, his wife; and Pero, his baby mama, have respectively put Tuface on the radar in recent times.

While Brymo alleged that 2face accused him of sleeping with his wife; Annie claimed her husband was having an affair with his baby mama, while Pero asked Annie to leave her out of her marital crisis.

The singer, who has not spoken directly on the issues, posted a thread on Monday.

He wrote in pidgin "E be like I dey boring now abi. So maybe until meself decide to give una toxic and evil persona b4 una go gba"

"It is well/ When u allow some type people access to u... .No shaking. Your disrespect only shows who u are. Feel free. Don't be shy. Enjoy what u hope to enjoy. We shall meet in front

"I will never change who I am for anything or anybody. Just enjoy the privilege of having access to a God Now. It shall be well. Una no fit make me crase. E no go happen. E be like say I don dey yarn plenty. According to bra Shaggy Oyibo say A word id enough for a while. Taink u

"All the pple wey don decide say una must involve peaceful people for una fu*ked up pattern just because una fit. Make una keep am up. And all of una wey dey encourage that levels, no shaking. When the GODS decide to follow up I hope say una go keep same energy. I refuse to choose Vawulence

"Don't tempt anybody to do their worst. U might not like what they can do. Anything can happen from based on Anything Iyala... .

"I ready for any bulshot now. Make all of una decide to crase and don't give a flying Fu*k."