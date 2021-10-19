Rwanda: Young Rwandan Entrepreneurs in Ghana Ahead of YouthConnekt Summit

A total of 30 young Rwandan business executives are in Ghana for a business tour, ahead of the upcoming YouthConnekt summit, that kicks off Wednesday 20 in Accra.

The tour, according to the Ministry of Youth and Culture, will give the entrepreneurs an opportunity to expand their frontiers and promote an export-oriented approach among youth-led businesses.

The young folks are also expected to be exposed to the business practices and opportunities in Ghana and also create partnerships for export prospects in line with plans to deepen intra-Africa trade.

The development comes just a few days before the YouthConnekt Africa Summit that kicks off Wednesday, October 20 through 22.

The YCA was initiated by President Kagame in 2012, and 23 countries have since joined the initiative.

This year's edition will be held under the theme "Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the post-Covid economy and AfCFTA opportunities."

While commenting on the business tour, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Ghana, Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, reiterated the country's commitment to recovery, despite being hit by the pandemic crisis.

"The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a setback for businesses. But we have kicked on the recovery process and we are happy to be part of an initiative to get these businesses on the road and to put the spotlight on fantastic small businesses and the progress they have made,"

Among other opportunities, Kirabo said, was "Opening up skills and networking opportunities to these young businesses which are primed to benefit from the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement."

The tour participants range from different fields including, Agro-Processing, ICT, tourism and Cultural Creative arts.