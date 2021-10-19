Rwanda: REMA Urges Switch to Climate-Friendly Fridges

The number of refrigerators used in Rwanda has been rising steadily, raising risks to the environment, according to the latest study dubbed Domestic Refrigerating Appliance and Room Air Conditioner Market Study.

Driven by a steady rise in economic growth, and a significant expansion of electrification, more Rwandans are now using refrigerators.

According to the study, Kigali leads with 30,155 refrigerator owners, followed by the Southern Province with 23,389, Western Province 17,341, Eastern Province 16,052 and the Northern Province with 10,575 refrigerators.

It was conducted by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), which revealed that a total of 97,512 refrigerators in Rwanda were in circulation in 2020.

However, even as 58.6 per cent of the fridges in households are new meaning they were bought less than three years ago, the study shows that there is a large number, 36 per cent, which is approximately 35,104 households who purchased their refrigerating appliances more than four years ago and may still use potent gas that deplete ozone layer.

The findings indicate that medium-income households, high-income households, micro-entrepreneurs in urban areas control the big market.

The study underpins the development of a financial mechanism that aims to accelerate the switch to more energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling solutions.

As the number of household refrigerators, air conditioners are expected to increase substantially in the next 15 years, environmentalists say countries have to ratify and implement Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

The Kigali Amendment aims to reduce the production and consumption of gases used in cooling equipment by more than 80 per cent over the next 30 years.

With the potential to avoid up to 0.4 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century, the amendment is an important tool to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and avoid catastrophic climate change.

"Let us be inspired by the Kigali Amendment and the Montreal Protocol and seize the opportunity in Glasgow by delivering on the promise of the Paris Agreement," Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, the Minister for Environment in Rwanda.

In the lead up to the COP26 UN Climate Summit in November this year in Glasgow, Scotland, more than ever, the world needs to demonstrate emission reductions and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

She made the call while Celebrating Five Years of the Kigali Amendment at the Kigali Convention Centre where the Kigali Amendment was signed in 2016.

To date, 127 countries have ratified the amendment.

Rwanda ratified it in 2017 after one year it was adopted.

"Rwanda stands ready to do our part. We are committed to achieving our short-term climate action plan and our long-term vision to be carbon neutral by 2050," she said.

Juliet Kabera, Director General, Rwanda Environment Management Authority, said that Rwanda has so far reduced Ozone-depleting gases by 54 per cent.

She said that there are different financing mechanisms including grants to help shift to environmental friendly appliances and gases.

"The country has also adopted a National Cooling Strategy that promotes energy-efficient appliances that comply with minimum energy performance standards. Rwanda is also committed to catalysing cold chain solutions that are more efficient, climate-friendly, and cheaper to buy and operate," she said.

Rwanda also hosts the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain - a permanent centre established in partnership with the United Kingdom, the UN Environment Programme, the Centre for Sustainable Cooling, and leading academics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Environment Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The centre will foster collaboration on research and development, capacity building, awareness raising, technology deployment, and investment in market-appropriate solutions.

REMA has also launched a facilitation to offer on-bill financing to make energy-efficient and climate-friendly refrigerators and ACs more affordable.

The scheme is under Rwanda Cooling Finance Initiative (R-COOL FI) implemented by REMA and supported by United Nations Environment Programme's United for Efficiency initiative.

It aims to promote energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling and recycling of existing inefficient systems.

The project aims to unlock $4 million in financing to support the purchase of 12,500 energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling products in Rwanda by 2024.