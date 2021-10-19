Rwanda: Economic Impact of Disasters in Rwanda Over the Past 10 Months

A report by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management has shown that 2,685 hectares of crops were damaged by different disasters namely heavy rains, hail, strong wind, landslides from January to October 12 this year.

From September 1sto October 12 alone, at least 536 hectares were damaged by disasters.

Despite the disaster effects on the agriculture sector, very few farmers have embraced crop insurance.

Low uptake of insurance is also locking lending to the agriculture sector which has stagnated at around 5 per cent of the total loans to the economy by financial institutions.

Statistics show that despite the agriculture sector being affected by disasters, only around 160,000 farmers growing rice, maize, pepper, French beans, Irish Potatoes and others on 29,300 hectares had benefited from subsidized insurance.

At least 165 hectares of forest were eroded by disasters according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency.

The disaster report shows that farmers have also lost 2,051 livestock including 73 cattle.

Since 2019 only 44,221 dairy cows, 3,020 pigs and 208,749 chickens have been insured by the scheme in which the government has invested Rwf457.3 million according to Solange Uwituze, the Deputy Director General in charge of Animal Resources Research and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

Disasters have killed about 100 people and injured 195 from January to Mid-October.

A glance at damaged infrastructures

The report indicates that disasters damaged 310 classrooms, two health centres, 44 roads, 32 bridges, four water supply systems, 59 electrical transmission poles, 22 offices, 19 churches, four markets and three factories.

It shows that 3,977 houses were also damaged and from September 1 to October 12 alone, 494 houses had been damaged by disasters while 22 people lost their lives.

On Saturday October 16, heavy rains and strong winds destroyed over 200 houses in Huye District.

"Residents are urged to check the status of their houses and protect them from water infiltration and strengthen their ceilings. They are also urged to report any disaster on time," said a statement by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management last week.

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has predicted strong wind across the country in the next ten days, warning it could destroy more properties.

It indicates that, from October 11 to October 20, moderate rainfall slightly above the range of long term average is expected in many parts of Northern and Western Provinces.

"The expected rainfall will be associated with thunderstorms and strong winds," the weatherman warned adding, "Mitigation measures are advised in areas to experience strong winds."

The strong wind with the medium impact is expected in many parts of Western Province, some parts of Nyanza, Huye, Nyaruguru, Kirehe and Kayonza Districts.

Moderate wind with low risk is expected in the remaining parts of the country.

Meanwhile Deus Twagiramungu, a Geological and Technological Hazard Surveillance at the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management told this paper that the government of Rwanda will soon scale up artificial intelligence technology aimed to strengthen disaster prevention and early warning, preparedness and efficient response to disasters.

The artificial intelligence-based chatbot used through an application called "Line" has been developed to enable immediate rapid reactions, before, during and after disasters.

The technology automatically compiles all disaster information from all corners of the country in one platform and be accessible to all users for quick response, he said.

The developers say the technology will help to know the location and description of disasters with photos as well as to track and analyse threats to quickly identify the possible dangers and hazards.

He noted that the technology has also a component of updates about 'weather conditions' stressing that early warning is an essential element to be considered as it warns of imminent disasters.