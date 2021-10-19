Nigeria: Naira Extends Gain At Official Market

18 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The currency rallied after hitting an all-time low last week.

Naira gained further against the U.S dollar at the official market on Monday, stretching the currency's appreciation momentum to two business days on a stretch after it staged an all-time record low in the market segment last week.

Data from FMDQ securities exchange window where forex is officially traded showed the domestic unit exchanged hands with the hard currency at N414.73 per $1 on Monday, which implies a N0.34 or 0.10 per cent increase from the N415.07 rate it exchanged on Friday last week.

The spot market forex turnover decreased by 54.41 per cent with $172.00 million recorded on Monday as against the $377.28 million posted at the close of business in the previous session on Friday last week .

Naira touched an intraday high of N405.00 and a low of N425.00 before closing at N414.73 to a dollar on Monday.

At the black market in Abuja, dealers exchanged the currency at the rate of N568.00 and sold at N574.00 to a dollar on Monday.

While at Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the currency at N 565.00, and sold within the range of N567 to 568.00 to a dollar on Monday, the same rate it traded in the previous session on Friday last week.

"Due to the holiday tomorrow, we are afraid to buy many dollars today because we don't know what the outcome will be on Wednesday," a dealer who does not want his name mentioned told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X