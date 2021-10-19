Rwanda: Iranzi, 'Mackenzie Join Rayon Sports

Rwanda premier league giants Rayon Sports have completed the signing of two new players, Jean Claude Iranzi and Karim 'Mackenzie' Nizigiyimana to help bolster the squad ahead of the upcoming season which gets underway on October, 30.

Iranzi returns to Rayon Sports after spending last season in Egypt's second division Aswan Sporting Club while Burundian defender, Nizigiyimana played for Rayon Sports in 2011-2015.

"They both have signed one-year deals and I hope they can bring experience to our relatively young side. We are trying to build a strong team to challenge on many fronts next season," club spokesperson Jean-Paul Nkurunziza said.

Rayon has not won the league since 2018.

The signing of the duo makes the Blues one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window after bringing in players like Brazilian striker Chrismar Malta Soares, Hategekimana Bonheur, Rharb Youssef, and Ayoub Ait Lahssaine, Willy Onana Essombe, Souleyman Sanogo, and Isaac Mitima.

The others are; Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe, Trésor Byumvuhore, François 'Master' Mugisha, Mohamed Mushimiyimana, Isaac Nsengiyumva and Justin Mico.