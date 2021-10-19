Namibia: Nine Men Arrested for Wildlife Crime in One Week

NINE men were arrested within six days in connection with the possession of the carcasses of wild animals, live pangolins, and a python skin.

According to a weekly wildlife crime report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Monday, the nine were arrested by the Namibian Police, the Namibian Defence Force, and the Anti-Poaching Unit.

They were arrested between 11 and 17 October.

One of the suspects was arrested at Ariamsvlei after he was allegedly found with 10 oryx carcasses.

Another suspect was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of four lion carcasses and two spotted hyena carcasses at Kamdesha.

Another suspect was arrested in the Kavango East region with a python skin.

Four suspects were apprehended in possession of live pangolins in Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, and Katutura respectively.

Two more suspects were arrested after they were caught with wildlife meat at Fransfontein in the Kunene region.

The suspects have been charged with various wildlife crimes.