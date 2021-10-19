Namibia: Unam Hosts Vaccination Drive At Keetmanshoop

THE University of Namibia's southern campus hosted a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Keetmanshoop on Saturday.

Speaking at the occassion, //Kharas governor Aletha Frederick emphasised the importance of vaccination to protect oneself and one's loved ones from falling severely ill with Covid-19.

Frederick said the only way to prevent the loss of lives and not returning to lockdowns is to reach herd immunity.

"We know the impact and the disruption the pandemic has brought to our lives . . . People have lost valuable incomes . . . and as a country we have to adjust the targets we wanted to achieve as the economy is also affected," she said.

Unam has established a social responsibility arm called Unam Cares through which it is supporting the government by sourcing oxygen, training nurses, conducting community outreaches, supporting research and development, and now administering vaccinations.

Unam Cares recently provided training to about 21 nurses working in high-care units in public hospitals at Lüderitz, Karasburg and Keetmanshoop.