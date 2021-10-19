Namibia: Katima Residents Without Water

HUNDREDS of pre-paid water gauge owners of Katima Mulilo were sent away without being able to buy water today.

It is alleged that the Katima Mulilo Town Council owes the ABC Investment, a Chinese owned company which they entered into a public-private partnership in 2018 to supply and install pre-paid water meters to the entire town.

The Namibian spoke to some of the disgruntled residents, who have been waiting since morning that noted it is completely unacceptable for them to go back without water because they do not owe town council at all.

"When we came here in the morning we were told that our card are not working with the computers anymore. We are now hearing that they owe the Chinese. As I speak, there is no water at my house. I really don't know what else I can do," said Frankfurt Lioma, a resident of Makaravan West.

Another resident of Choto location, Martha Mainga, noted that she is puzzled how a Chinese can be allowed to come and dominate when or how they will be supplied water in a free Namibia.

"We are being punished because our leaders entrusted foreigners to supply us with water. If these cards from the Chinese are not working give us other once. If they don't give us water tomorrow (Tuesday) we will not leave town council premises," she said.

Bornwell Matengu another affected resident, noted that he came around 07h00 in hopes of buying water for his family who has been without water since their units ran out on Saturday, but he now does not know where else to get water for his family.

"I am thirsty as I am standing here. The money is here but we cannot buy water," he said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Katima Mulilo Town Council chief executive officer, Raphael Liswaniso, was unsuccessful as questions sent to him went unanswered.