Namibia: Labour Ministry Encourages Productivity

THE Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, and Employment Creation on Monday launched 'Productivity Week' in Windhoek, emphasising the effective utilisation of resources, including human resources.

The week is dedicated to embracing the relationship between inputs and outputs in the production process and service delivery.

In a statement, the ministry said the Namibian workforce should prudently use resources and deliver high-quality services to ensure a consistent and productive working environment.

"Employers and supervisors should constantly engage with employees to feel more motivated," the statement read.

Speaking on behalf of minister of labour, industrial relations, and employment creation Utoni Nujoma, advocate Vicki ya Toivo said the theme of this year's week is 'A Healthy Nation is a Productive Nation'.

"We aim to demonstrate the importance of productivity in relation to health, and at the same time thank all healthcare workers for their continuous dedication and commitment during

the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Ya Toivo said all Namibians should be encouraged to be productive amid the challenges Covid-19 has brought.

She said productivity awareness-raising activities will be virtual.