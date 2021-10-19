Namibia: Gipf Invests N$10 Million in Health

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund handed over N$10 million to the Tsumeb Private Hospital on Monday.

The investment aims to improve health care services in the Oshikoto region.

In a statement, Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) CEO David Nuyoma, said the fund's strategic objective is to ensure the hospital diversifies in terms of specialists, which will result in more services offered.

"The hospital is a licensed provider of integrated medical services ranging from accident and emergency, ICU, maternity care, occupational health, pharmaceutical and hospitalisation services. With the assistance this the sector will be improved," he said.