Malawi: Police Impound Fertilizer Suspected to Be Mixed With Sand

Police in Mponela, Dowa have impounded 860 bags of fertilizer which is suspected to be mixed with sand.

Police publicist for Mponela Police Station, MacFaston Msadala, confirmed the development to the local media that four suspects were arrested in connection to the matter on Friday and are on police bail.

The 860 bags were confiscated from the house of one of the suspects. Police are waiting for results of tests on the fertilizer by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

"We found the suspects with 860 bags of fertilizer which we think was stolen somewhere. As of now, we are waiting for results of tests by the Malawi Bureau of Standards on the commodity," explained Msadala.

Public Relations Officer for MBS, Monica Khombe, confirmed that the tests were done and that results would be out soon.

This is happening when the country's president Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the affordable farming inputs programme in Chiladzulo recently and Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has since warned farmers to be cautious when purchasing farm inputs.