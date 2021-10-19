Malawi: Police Impound Fertilizer Suspected to Be Mixed With Sand

18 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Police in Mponela, Dowa have impounded 860 bags of fertilizer which is suspected to be mixed with sand.

Police publicist for Mponela Police Station, MacFaston Msadala, confirmed the development to the local media that four suspects were arrested in connection to the matter on Friday and are on police bail.

The 860 bags were confiscated from the house of one of the suspects. Police are waiting for results of tests on the fertilizer by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

"We found the suspects with 860 bags of fertilizer which we think was stolen somewhere. As of now, we are waiting for results of tests by the Malawi Bureau of Standards on the commodity," explained Msadala.

Public Relations Officer for MBS, Monica Khombe, confirmed that the tests were done and that results would be out soon.

This is happening when the country's president Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the affordable farming inputs programme in Chiladzulo recently and Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has since warned farmers to be cautious when purchasing farm inputs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X