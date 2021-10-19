Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Egyptians, Arab and Islamic Nations On Moulid El-Nabi

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi congratulated on Monday 18/10/2021 Egyptians, Arabs, and Muslims on the anniversary of Moulid El-Nabi, marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the Egyptian people and the Arab and Islamic nations on the anniversary of the birth of our faithful Prophet, whose birth was a turning point in human history," El-Sisi tweeted.

"May the peace of Allah be upon Prophet Muhammad, the role model, the paragon, and the righteous epitome of the leader, who carried the message of heaven and took responsibility with courage and faced adversity with determination, will and patience.

"I pray to God on this blessed occasion to protect Egypt and our Arab and Islamic peoples from all evil," he added.

El-Sisi attended on Sunday a celebration of Moulid El-Nabi at Manara International Conference Centre in New Cairo.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) and was attended by Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayyeb, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, state officials, and religious scholars.

The anniversary of Moulid El-Nabi - which comes every year on 12 Rabie El-Awwal - the third month of the Islamic calendar - falls this year on 19 October on the Gregorian calendar.

Ahram Online