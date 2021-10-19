Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Egyptians, Arab and Islamic Nations On Moulid El-Nabi

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi congratulated on Monday 18/10/2021 Egyptians, Arabs, and Muslims on the anniversary of Moulid El-Nabi, marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the Egyptian people and the Arab and Islamic nations on the anniversary of the birth of our faithful Prophet, whose birth was a turning point in human history," El-Sisi tweeted.

"May the peace of Allah be upon Prophet Muhammad, the role model, the paragon, and the righteous epitome of the leader, who carried the message of heaven and took responsibility with courage and faced adversity with determination, will and patience.

"I pray to God on this blessed occasion to protect Egypt and our Arab and Islamic peoples from all evil," he added.

El-Sisi attended on Sunday a celebration of Moulid El-Nabi at Manara International Conference Centre in New Cairo.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) and was attended by Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayyeb, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, state officials, and religious scholars.

The anniversary of Moulid El-Nabi - which comes every year on 12 Rabie El-Awwal - the third month of the Islamic calendar - falls this year on 19 October on the Gregorian calendar.

Ahram Online

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X