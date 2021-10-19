Egypt: Finance Minister - We Are Ready to Provide All Kinds of Support to Sudanese Brethren

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said on Monday 18/10/2021 that Egypt is ready to provide all kinds of support to Sudanese brethren.

During a meeting with Secretary of the Sudan tax department Mohamed Ali Mostafa and his accompanying delegation, the minister said Egypt is ready to intensify training programs in the tax domain to the Sudanese side to cover all economic activities and achieve tax justice.

For his part, the Sudanese official thanked the minister for Egypt's support to Sudan to develop the tax system as one of the pillars of the national economy.

