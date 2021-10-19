Egypt: Sisi Orders Upgrading Service Quality in Notary Public Offices

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 18/10/2021 ordered upgrading quality of services in notary public offices and apply state-of-the art technologies to facilitate service procedures.

Sisi directed that more modernized documentation and notary offices be built nationwide to prevent overcrowding of persons while receiving required services.

Notary offices services will be at hand in post offices, trade centers, mobile cars and via Egypt's digital portal, he went on to say.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry confirmed president Sisi has ordered adopting a strategic and multifaceted action plan to modernize public notary and documentation offices nationwide.

The plan calls for offering modern services to people, which would go in harmony with digital and technological development the Egyptian State is seeking to achieve with the objective of providing a more decent life for people, the ministry said in a report on comprehensive and ongoing development works in this vital sector, a copy of which was obtained by MENA.