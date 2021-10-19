Gambia Registers 3 New Covid-19 Cases

18 October 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia on Friday 15th October 2021 registered three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases ever registered in the country to nine thousand, nine hundred and forty-six.

Health officials said the cases were tested for reasons due to suspicion of COVID-19 and the positivity test rate is 0.67.

They also reported that three cases are currently on oxygen therapy, while no new COVID-19 related death was registered. The total death toll remains at three hundred and thirty-nine.

"One case was newly discharged from the treatment centres, and three after at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. No new contacts were traced and monitored," the health officials reported.

This is the 387th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020.

"As of 11th October 2021, the following number of people have been vaccinated with: Janssen & Janssen: Only 1 dose: 154,643, Sinopharm: Dose 1: 4,457, Dose 2: 3,226, AstraZeneca: Dose 1: 32,011, Dose 2: 21,337," the health officials reported.

