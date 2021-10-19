Gambia: Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh Presents Sports Materials to 7 Regional Sports Committees

Former Gambian footballer and now goodwill sports ambassador Tijan Jaiteh has last week presented original sports materials to seven regional sports committees across the country.

Held at the Independence Stadium boardroom under the supervision of the National Sports Council (NSC) on Wednesday afternoon (13th October 2021), the donated items included complete sets of jerseys, two gloves and two footballs.

The former national team player has been engaging in various sports development activities since his official appointment as goodwill sport ambassador.

Jaiteh's latest activity followed a series of presentations of sport materials to various stakeholders in the sport arena, especially in the area of football, volleyball etc. He has recently lobbied a volleyball coach from Italy for the female National Volley team without the Gambia government spending huge amounts of money to hire an international coach.

The materials were handed over to Banjul City Council, Kanifing Municipal Council, West Coast Region, Lower River Region, North Bank Region, Central River Region and Upper River Region.

Speaking at the presentation, Ambassador Jaiteh said everyone contributed to his success, which motivated him to be doing this type of gesture.

Jaiteh, who shed tears of joy thereafter, thanked his family too for their support, as well as former national team players for supporting to ensure the donation was fruitful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All of you have motivated me to do this. So, to me, I am just thinking how to help more and more," he said.

Mass Axi Gaye, former minister of Fisheries and Water Resources and a veteran player, said the essence of being an ambassador is to bring something to the country, which he said Tijan is doing.

Gai thus urged other former players to emulate Tijan's gesture. He told Tijan that his priority is the government and he has to give his attention to the government because of the ambassadorship shrugged on his shoulders.

"Please continue doing what you are doing. It is not enough. Do as much as you can," he said.

The executive director of the NSC Marcel Mendy applauded ambassador Jaiteh and also urged other veteran players to emulate him (Jaiteh) in a bid to contribute to the development of sports in the country.

"One cannot only contribute to the country's sports only by donating or presenting sports materials like Tijan Jaiteh is doing... But one can also assist by advising people in offices which can help in the development of sports in the country as well," he said.

Former national team players who supported Tijan Jaiteh were also present.