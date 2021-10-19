Egypt: UK Minister Reasserts Importance of Maintaining Relations With Egypt

UK Minister for Middle East James Cleverly has reasserted the importance of Egyptian-British relations, welcoming the national strategy for human rights which has recently been launched by Egypt.

A press statement released by the UK Embassy in Cairo at the end of Cleverly's visit to Cairo, quoted him as saying "In the first official visit to Egypt, I have seen myself how relations between the UK and Egypt are progressing, UK is investing in its partnership with Egypt, from trade to handling of climate change. Our countries work together to see prosperity in Egypt."

Cleverly commended the Egyptian role in reinforcing the foundations of security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa, noting that Egypt is a key mediator in settling regional crises similar to the latest violence acts in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

The UK minister also extended his thanks to Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on his country's commitment to the mediation in the current talks between Hamas movement and Israel.

As regards Libya, the UK and Egypt are joining hands in the fight against terrorism, extremism and working to maintain security in the country.

Cleverly also discussed with Shoukry the agenda of climate change two weeks ahead of UK hosting of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 - November 12.

The UK minister also conferred with Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir on means of providing clean transportation means and the renewable energy investments in Egypt as UK companies are deeply interested in this field.

The UK Embassy statement also welcomed Egypt's recent issuance of a national strategy for human rights and said Cleverly held meetings with high-level officials in the Egyptian government and human rights' activists.