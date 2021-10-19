Egypt First in Region to Implement 'Green Fins' Initiative - Tourism Ministry

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt is the first state in the region and the 11th worldwide to implement the UN "Green Fins" initiative, adviser to the minister of tourism and antiquities for sustainable tourism Nashwa Talaat said on Sunday 17/10/2021.

Talaat made the remarks during a virtual session organized by the Egyptian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme: "Future of sustainable future tourism in Egypt."

Egypt has started implementing the initiative, which seeks to protect coral reefs and marine life, by adopting a set of criteria and guidelines that promote sustainable marine tourism, and following globally recognized environmental standards and environmental impact assessment systems, Talaat said.

She noted that the move is part of the ministry's keen efforts to deal with green tourism as a top priority.

Green Fins was initiated in 2004 to transform the threat of the diving and snorkeling industry into an opportunity to protect coral reefs.

It is implemented internationally through a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Reef-World Foundation (Reef-World).

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

