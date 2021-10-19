Egypt Bourse Gains Egp 6.1 Billion

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes posted collective gains at the close of Monday's 18/10/2021 trading session driven by optimism over the public offering subscription of e-finance for financial and digital investments.

The market capital gained 6.1 billion pounds to hit EGP 723.6 billion after transactions totaling EGP 13.8 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went up by 1.08 percent, registering 11,276.17 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) increased by 0.75 percent, closing at 2,659.28 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index was up 0.86 percent, ending at 3,641.08 points.

