Egypt's Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant to Bring About Thousands of Jobs, Political, Social, Economic Gains

Thousands of jobs will be available at Egypt's first nuclear power plant, whose capacity amounts to 4,800 megawatts, and many more opportunities will be provided indirectly, said Amgad al-Wakil, head of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority on Monday 18/10/2021.

Around 300 jobs have been announced on the website of the authority in a range of fields, some of which will be at Dabaa power plant and others in Cairo.

A total of 3,000 jobs will be offered directly by the authority to work at the nuclear power plant. More than 6,000 jobs will be offered directly by contractors, and five times more jobs will have been made available indirectly by Egyptian companies by the time the construction of the project ends, according to Wakil.

All tests for the jobs will be online to prevent nepotism and to select the best applicants to work in such a national mega project, Wakil said.

The next three phases for the nuclear power plant will witness the operation of three reactors at 1,200 megawatts each, which would reduce the Egyptian and Russian staff needed at the plant.

Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will provide job opportunities and bring about political, social, and economic gains, radically changing the reality of Dabaa area.

The Dabaa area will see eight nuclear power station built over eight phases. The first includes a station of four reactors to general power at 1,200 megawatts, which makes the capacity of the station 4,800 megawatts.

