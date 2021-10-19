Egypt: State Minister for Military Production Arrives in Seoul to Attend ADEX 2021

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

State Minister for Military Production Engineer Mohamed Ahmed Morsi arrived in the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday 18/10/2021 to attend Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2021, according to a statement by the State Ministry for Military Production.

ADEX 2021 is a most important defense exhibition in Asia, said the statement.

Morsi said he is looking forward to holding meetings with the heads of companies participating in the exhibition. He toured various pavilions in the exhibition.

He is seeking to make strategic partnerships and tap new vistas of military cooperation between military production companies and major, regional and international companies working in advanced defense systems.

Morsi will invite these companies to participate in Egypt International Defense & Security Exhibition or EDEX 2021, to be held on November 29 till December 2.

