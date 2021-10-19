Eritrea: Eid Mawlid Colorfully Celebrated

Asmara, 18 October 2021- Eid Mawlid Al-Nebi was colorfully celebrated across the nation today, 18 October within the confines of the COVID-19 Guidelines.

The observance held in the morning hours at the Al-Khulafae Al-Rashidin Grand Mosque was broadcast live via ERI-TV.

Mr. Mohammed-Seid Beshir, Chairman of the Awqaf in Asmara, congratulating the faithful said that the broadcast live of the observance via the Eritrean Television with respect to the guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will help the faithful follow the ceremony in their homes.

Sheik Salm Ibrahim Al-Muktar, Mufti of Eritrea, on his part gave briefing on the historical background of the celebration and congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad in general and to the faithful in particular as well as the Eritrean Defense Forces.

The Eid-Mawlid celebration was highlighted by spiritual performances.