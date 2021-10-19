Eritrea: Eid Mawlid Colorfully Celebrated

18 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 18 October 2021- Eid Mawlid Al-Nebi was colorfully celebrated across the nation today, 18 October within the confines of the COVID-19 Guidelines.

The observance held in the morning hours at the Al-Khulafae Al-Rashidin Grand Mosque was broadcast live via ERI-TV.

Mr. Mohammed-Seid Beshir, Chairman of the Awqaf in Asmara, congratulating the faithful said that the broadcast live of the observance via the Eritrean Television with respect to the guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will help the faithful follow the ceremony in their homes.

Sheik Salm Ibrahim Al-Muktar, Mufti of Eritrea, on his part gave briefing on the historical background of the celebration and congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad in general and to the faithful in particular as well as the Eritrean Defense Forces.

The Eid-Mawlid celebration was highlighted by spiritual performances.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X